SF, San Jose, Santa Rosa Named As Top Cities To Live In The U.S. In 2019

April 16, 2019
Based on factors like quality of life, desirability, the job market, and affordability three Bay Area cities made The U.S. News & World Report's Top 125 U.S. cities to live in for 2019.

While all Bay Area cities on the list ranked poorly on affordability scores, they scored well in desirability & job market rankings.

Even with a housing cost much higher than the average U.S. city SF took the top spot for places to live in both the Bay Area and California coming at #7 in the country. San Jose ranked as the #14 best place to live in the U.S. & Santa Rosa came in at #74.

Other northern California cities didn't fare as well landing towards the bottom of the results:

117. Salinas
119. Fresno
120. Modesto
123. Stockton

The study's best places to live were as follows:

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Denver, CO
  3. Colorado Springs, CO
  4. Fayetville, AR
  5. Des Moines, IA

For more, head here.

