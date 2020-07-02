SF Restaurant-Goers Not To Remove Masks Unless Actively Eating Or Drinking

On Wednesday a new health order went into effect in San Francisco that amends the way diners can use their masks when dining outside. Across the Bay Area diners have been removing masks upon reaching their tables while servers remain masked up. Now San Francisco diners are expected to wear masks through the entirety of a meal except for when they are actively eating, or drinking.

San Francisco restaurants are being asked to enforce this rule as well as one that doesn't allow crowds to gather within 20 feet of the establishment. Those caught not enforcing these rules are subject to losing their ability to offer outdoor dining service.

These new rules come as San Francisco has seen a spike in cases in late June and has pushed back reopenings of bars, zoos, salons and more.