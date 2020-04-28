San Francisco's Presidio Golf Course Turned Into Public Park During Shelter In Place Order

As San Francisco's Presidio Golf Course remains closed for golfing, the Presidio Trust turned that 145-acre course into a public park as they look to make more outdoor spaces available during the shelter in place order.

It's available for walking, jogging, picnicking, and more, but dogs are not allowed. It appears other golf courses around the City have also started converting into public parks.

SF has also been closing streets to help with social distancing.

