San Francisco's Presidio Golf Course Turned Into Public Park During Shelter In Place Order

As San Francisco's Presidio Golf Course remains closed for golfing, the Presidio Trust turned that 145-acre course into a public park as they look to make more outdoor spaces available during the shelter in place order.

Major props to @presidiosf for closing its golf course and turning it over to kids, families, walkers and joggers during shelter-in-place. Plenty of space for social distancing. So much valuable land in our city is set aside for golfing. Why? pic.twitter.com/OviWzn3ZQ6 — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) April 27, 2020

SF’s Presidio golf course is open as a park during the crisis. It was surreal to spend the day there. 150 acres of some of most gorgeous land on the peninsula: cypress groves, rolling hills and patches of nasturtium ... all usually too dangerous to walk through as a pedestrian. pic.twitter.com/VDERHLrowD — Zach Klein (@zachklein) April 26, 2020

It's available for walking, jogging, picnicking, and more, but dogs are not allowed. It appears other golf courses around the City have also started converting into public parks.

SF closed the 9(!) golf courses in the City & turned them into parks for social distance recreation.



Lovely! Genuinely angry this slice of city is inaccessible to normal people!



The revolution begins when the underclass seizes the means of uh, :checks notes: ...recreation. pic.twitter.com/cFXWXuE60s — Laura (@ContextSans) April 25, 2020

SF has also been closing streets to help with social distancing.

