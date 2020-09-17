SF Police Launch Sideshow Task Force & Will Impound Vehicles Involved For 2 Weeks

There has been a rise in sideshows during the ongoing pandemic and now San Francisco city officials are working to crack down on them. There will be a new SFPD task force dedicated to stopping them and cars involved can be impounded for two weeks. Repeat offenders could lose their car for up to a month and face higher towing fees.

Drivers involved could also face up to six months of jail time.

Mayor London Breed said at a press conference, “Do not come to our city with the sideshow crap. That creates the problem that we don’t want to see in our neighborhoods." This comes one week after three were shot at a San Francisco sideshow and one of the victims died.