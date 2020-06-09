San Francisco Moves Up Date For Outdoor Dining To Resume - Can Start June 12th

June 9, 2020
San Francisco Mayor London Breed had previously announced June 15th as the date outdoor dining could resume in the City, but that date has been moved up to Friday June 12th.

Restaurants are invited to apply for permits to be part of the Shared Spaces program where they can be allowed to apply for permits to utilize streets, sidewalks & more outdoor spaces for dining.

Indoor dining is expected to return in San Francisco on July 13th.

Alameda County is now the only county in the Bay Area that does not have a date for outdoor dining to resume.

