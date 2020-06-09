San Francisco Moves Up Date For Outdoor Dining To Resume - Can Start June 12th

San Francisco Mayor London Breed had previously announced June 15th as the date outdoor dining could resume in the City, but that date has been moved up to Friday June 12th.

Beginning Friday, June 12, restaurants in San Francisco that are permitted for sit-down meal service will be able to offer outdoor dining service with health & safety protocols in place.https://t.co/4TrKZd5Bu3 — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 9, 2020

Restaurants are invited to apply for permits to be part of the Shared Spaces program where they can be allowed to apply for permits to utilize streets, sidewalks & more outdoor spaces for dining.

Our Shared Spaces Program allows for businesses to use sidewalks, streets, and public space to serve customers in order to help them reopen and operate during this pandemic.



To apply for expedited permits, restaurant owners can visit https://t.co/sjX8IuV0iK pic.twitter.com/zolGAbG7TN — London Breed (@LondonBreed) June 9, 2020

Indoor dining is expected to return in San Francisco on July 13th.

Alameda County is now the only county in the Bay Area that does not have a date for outdoor dining to resume.