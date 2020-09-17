SF MOMA Reopens In October And Offers Two Weeks Of Free Community Days

After a six month closure the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is set to reopen to the public on October 4th and they'll be offering free admission and free parking for the first two weeks of operation.

Daily attendance is limited to 25% capacity and tickeys can be reserved starting September 25th right here. Members have access to the museum starting Oct. 1st.

Here's what you'll be able to see at the museum:

Dawoud Bey: An American Project – on view through October 12, 2020

Thought Pieces: 1970s Photographs by Lew Thomas, Donna-Lee Philips, and Hal Fischer – on view through November 1, 2020

David Park: A Retrospective – open

David Park and His Circle: The Drawing Sessions – open

*New* artist commissions by Muzae Sesay and Twin Walls Mural Company – open

Future Histories: Theaster Gates and Cauleen Smith – opens October 17, 2020

*New* artist commission by Liz Hernández – opens December 2020

*New* photography commissions by Erina Alejo and Adrian L. Burrell – opens December 2020

*New* Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis – opens December 2020

Off the Wall – opens December 2020

& their health protocols upon reopening: