SF MOMA Reopens In October And Offers Two Weeks Of Free Community Days
Reopening to the public on Oct. 4th
After a six month closure the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is set to reopen to the public on October 4th and they'll be offering free admission and free parking for the first two weeks of operation.
It's official: We're reopening on Sunday, October 4! -- The cherry on top? Admission will be free through October 18. Our focus is on keeping our visitors and staff healthy and safe as we reopen the museum, and we can't wait to welcome you back! More details via the link in our bio + stay tuned for information on how to book your tickets. -- Want to reunite sooner? Become an #SFMOMAmember + get access to three preview days beginning October 1. See you soon! [--: SFMOMA,©️Henrik Kam, courtesy SFMOMA.>
Daily attendance is limited to 25% capacity and tickeys can be reserved starting September 25th right here. Members have access to the museum starting Oct. 1st.
Here's what you'll be able to see at the museum:
- Dawoud Bey: An American Project – on view through October 12, 2020
- Thought Pieces: 1970s Photographs by Lew Thomas, Donna-Lee Philips, and Hal Fischer – on view through November 1, 2020
- David Park: A Retrospective – open
- David Park and His Circle: The Drawing Sessions – open
- *New* artist commissions by Muzae Sesay and Twin Walls Mural Company – open
- Future Histories: Theaster Gates and Cauleen Smith – opens October 17, 2020
- *New* artist commission by Liz Hernández – opens December 2020
- *New* photography commissions by Erina Alejo and Adrian L. Burrell – opens December 2020
- *New* Close to Home: Creativity in Crisis – opens December 2020
- Off the Wall – opens December 2020
& their health protocols upon reopening:
- SFMOMA’s Third Street doors will be the only public entrance until further notice.
- Daily attendance will be capped at 25% capacity. Admission tickets will be timed to help pace entry into the museum and in the galleries.
- Elevators will be limited with no more than 4 people per ride.
- Masks will be required in SFMOMA and the Museum Store for all guests 3 years and older. SFMOMA will provide complimentary masks to those arriving without one. Durable, reusable SFMOMA-designed masks will be available for purchase in the Museum Store.
- Touch-free hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the museum.
- Ticketing and Membership desks as well as transaction stations in the Museum Store will have Plexiglass shields installed and offer touchless payment options for visitor and staff safety. Public spaces will be sanitized hourly with an emphasis on high-frequency spaces and surfaces, using disinfectants that are appropriate for curtailing viruses.
- Interactive experiences and in-gallery videos will be looped to limit high-touch activities.
- Audio guide device rental is suspended; visitors may download SFMOMA’s free app to enjoy audio tours.
- SFMOMA’s water fountains and staffed coat check will be closed. An unstaffed coat check will be available in Haas Jr. Atrium off Third Street. Public restrooms will remain open with hourly sanitization.
- Health and safety, directional wayfinding and social distancing signage will be installed throughout SFMOMA’s galleries and public spaces.
- SFMOMA’s climate control and filtration systems provide the highest standard of museum quality air purification.