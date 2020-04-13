San Francisco Mayor Urges People To Not Gather At Hippie Hill On 4/20

Back in March the annual official gathering at Golden Gate Park's Hippie Hill on April 20th was called off. However, San Francisco Mayor London Breed has felt the need to reiterate that people do not come to the city to celebrate that day.

Just in case you were thinking about it... https://t.co/e4gCEZGuRT pic.twitter.com/CbBq6F2crt — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 13, 2020

The gathering most recently featured between 13,000 & 14,000 people in 2019 when 4/20 fell on a Saturday. The mayor says unsanctioned events will not be allowed this year as we're in the middle of a shelter in place order.

Citations will be issued and arrests will be made if absolutely necessary.

Breed also urged that those looking to celebrate should not attempt to find an alternate location and should think of their own health & safety.