SF Matcha Fest Returns In May
A must for any Bay Area lover of matcha, SF Matcha Fest is back at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd) on Sunday May 20 from 11 AM - 5 PM to offer up all of the matcha treats you could want.
What do you get when @bobaguys mixes boba, --, oat milk, and #matcha ❓ Easy! That's a #vegan matcha lover's dream! -- So happy my sis @jnelchrystle got me tickets to the @matcha.sf #SFmatchafest to celebrate my birthday this year -- Can't wait for the next one! #--sf
SPARK Social SF has partnered with influencers Saint Matcha for this event.
3 more days until the Saint Matcha blog launches -- ✨ We’re working on blog posts that will help as you hunt for #matchabucketlist items by sharing matcha recommendations in your city and neighborhoods ⠀ -- Feel free to DM any suggestions about future blog posts that you want us to share ⠀ -- blog · link in bio #️⃣ use #saintmatcha to tag us in your matcha finds -- like us on fb · facebook.com/saintmatcha -- matcha fam · @matcha.la @matcha.sf @matcha.nyc -- creators · @matchajules + @jazlimos
There will be over 15 vendors and the event is all ages. Tickets are $6.50, children 10 & under are free. You can grab those at Eventbrite.
It's worth noting that this event is in San Francisco on the same day as Bay To Breakers so make time to get there.
For more, head to the Facebook event page.