SF Matcha Fest Returns In May

A must for any Bay Area lover of matcha, SF Matcha Fest is back at SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd) on Sunday May 20 from 11 AM - 5 PM to offer up all of the matcha treats you could want.

SPARK Social SF has partnered with influencers Saint Matcha for this event.

There will be over 15 vendors and the event is all ages. Tickets are $6.50, children 10 & under are free. You can grab those at Eventbrite.

It's worth noting that this event is in San Francisco on the same day as Bay To Breakers so make time to get there.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.