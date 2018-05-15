SF Mac And Cheese Shop Mac'd To Open Second Location

After the success of their initial store in the Marina, San Francisco-based mac & cheese shop Mac'd has announced that a second, smaller shop will open in Russian Hill as early as June.

MAC’D will storm Russian Hill with mac and cheese (and more coming attractions) https://t.co/gMygUXIjeJ pic.twitter.com/ooAOdwo4BX — Eater SF (@eatersf) May 1, 2018

The design-your-own mac & cheese spot has been a hit in SF and on Instagram with the pick-your-own sauce & uncoventional toppings. For real, though, you can top your mac & cheese with flamin' hot cheetos, kimchi, & much much more.

The new spot will open near Polk St. & Broadway and more news should be coming on an actual opening date soon.