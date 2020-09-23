San Francisco has the lowest COVID-19 death rate of any major American city

Back in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers credited the Bay Area with "crushing the curve" thanks to swift action & compliance with health officials. While there have been hiccups along the way, six months in San Francisco has the lowest death rate among America's major cities. This is according Dr. Jim Marks at SF's Zuckerberg General Hospital and UCSF's Dept. of Medicine.

Says Dr. @bob_wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at @UCSF, "We have very high rates of mask-wearing, probably the highest in the country.



I think from the beginning people have trusted the science, trusted the guidance."https://t.co/pUicI5Mlmi — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 22, 2020

The chart here shows that San Francisco's death rate is at 0.87%, which is much better than Miami's second lowest death rate (1.63%). New York has the worst death rate at 10.26% and Los Angeles, California's city with the most Coronavirus cases has a 2.42% death rate (third lowest).

Dr. Bob Wachter, UCSF's Dept. of Medicine Chair credits San Francisco residents with acting well and trusting science and guidance from officials. He also credited the quality of the hospitals and doctors in the City with helping to avoid the situation of medical personnel being overwhelmed as they were in New York in the spring.

San Francisco is continuing to open up more sectors of businesses each week and indoor dining could return in early October.