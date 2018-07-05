SF International Tea Festival Returns This Fall

A celebration of all things tea is happening at San Francisco's Ferry Buidling over two days this fall when the SF International Tea Festival returns on the weekend of November 3 & 4.

Both global and local tea producers will be on hand with teas you'll be able to taste and you will have access to hundreds of different types of teas in their tea market.

Tea lovers who want to attend need to keep an eye on SFTIF.com to see when tickets will go on sale.