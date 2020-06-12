SF Indie Rocker Takes Drive-By Concerts To The Streets
Andrew St. James is back at it on Saturday
San Francisco singer/songwriter Andrew St. James was supposed to be playing a lot of shows in 2020. Obviously, those plans had to be scrapped, but he and Live Nation marketing manager, Ashley Graham, have come up with a way for his fans to still watch him play. It's a concert delivery service of sorts and it's seen him take to the streets to perform socially-distant shows each week.
As people grow more desperate for the return of live music, artists like Andrew St. James are getting creative. @sfchronicle https://t.co/PMFfWoAORr— Aidin Vaziri (@MusicSF) June 12, 2020
He's returning to the streets on Saturday and the concept is pretty simple - Andrew announces on a given day that he'll be making some stops on an upcoming day on his Instagram and people can DM their addresses to request a stop! He and his friend Scott Padden roll up and play in the back of a pick-up truck, or minivan for fans as they enjoy from a safe distance.
To make sure you catch a set you can find them at the Balboa Theater at 5:30PM on Saturday (June 13th) evening.
Heyo drive by concerts pt 2 !!! Happening tomorrow (Saturday 5/30)..! We’ll be starting at @balboatheater at 530 — dm me ur address & we’ll try to make a quick stop between 6-7:30 :) It’s also @iwillbeamyouup birthday so big vibes ! Dm me Photo by the handsome @gregchow
If you miss live music follow Andrew St. James on Instagram & enjoy a socially-distant set this weekend.