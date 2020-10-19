Petition aims to permanently ban traffic on SF's Great Highway & turn it into a park

A petition was started this past summer that has started to gain steam as San Francisco residents and those from around the Bay Area continue to add their signatures endorsing a plan to permanently ban traffic on the Great Highway between Lincoln & Sloat Blvd. and create a park in that space.

A grassroots petition calls for the Great Highway’s temporary coronavirus closure to be made permanently traffic-free. https://t.co/Mqx31sfY6E — KTVU (@KTVU) October 19, 2020

The area went car-free back in April as a means of giving people more space for socially-distant activities and residents + visitors to Ocean Beach are showing support to make that move permanent post-pandemic. The SFMTA is not part of the plan, but have been working with community leaders on the future of that stretch of the highway.

Calls to make the Upper Great Highway permanently car-free are growing as San Francisco settles into a new normal nearly eight months into the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/T2AD430eyK — SF Examiner (@sfexaminer) October 18, 2020

A study is set to take place on community response in the Outer Sunset & Parkside neighborhoods with public feedback being called upon on the idea of turning the area into a park later this fall. If you want to sign the petition and see what that big park might look like head to greathighwaypark.com.