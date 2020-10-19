Petition aims to permanently ban traffic on SF's Great Highway & turn it into a park

It would make the COVID-19 traffic ban permanent

October 19, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Great Highway

Jed Jacobsohn / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News

A petition was started this past summer that has started to gain steam as San Francisco residents and those from around the Bay Area continue to add their signatures endorsing a plan to permanently ban traffic on the Great Highway between Lincoln & Sloat Blvd. and create a park in that space.

The area went car-free back in April as a means of giving people more space for socially-distant activities and residents + visitors to Ocean Beach are showing support to make that move permanent post-pandemic. The SFMTA is not part of the plan, but have been working with community leaders on the future of that stretch of the highway.

A study is set to take place on community response in the Outer Sunset & Parkside neighborhoods with public feedback being called upon on the idea of turning the area into a park later this fall. If you want to sign the petition and see what that big park might look like head to greathighwaypark.com.

Tags: 
San Francisco
Great Highway
Ocean Beach