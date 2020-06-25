San Francisco Giants To Have Cardboard Cutouts Of Fans In Stands This Season

Major League Baseball is set to return for a shortened season in late July and the San Francisco Giants will not have fans in attendance when they play home games at Oracle Park in 2020. However, in a letter sent to season ticket holders, the team is offering them the chance to submit an image of themselves that will be placed on cutouts that will be placed in the stands.

The @SFGiants announced a Fan Cutout Program that will allow season-ticket holders to submit an image of themselves to be placed onto a cutout that will be displayed in the stands at Oracle Park. https://t.co/eKO99aahB0 — ESPN (@espn) June 26, 2020

The Giants Fan Cutout Program will allow fans to "be at Oracle Park even when you're home watching the game." Your cutout will be placed as close as possible to your usual seat.

Non-season ticket holders can submit their photo for a $99 fee.

Keep checking the Giants website for more info on how to submit your photo.