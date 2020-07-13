SF's Fast Times Drops New Song And Livestream Benefit For Rickshaw Stop
As well as benefitting Hip-Hop 4 Change
July 13, 2020
Bay Area band Fast Times, which consists of Andrew St. James, Duncan Nielsen (Doncat) and Cody Rhodes (Geographer, Sandy's, CURLS, etc) have released a new song called "Tuesday Night," which you can watch the video for here:
You can watch it at 7PM on Rickshaw Stop's IG.
We’re stoked to announce that our first release, “Tuesday Night” will be coming out this Friday! We will also be jumping back into playing our songs again next Wednesday live on the internet supporting @rickshawstop and @hiphop4change so STAY TUNED! -- x @alsueno + @syranara