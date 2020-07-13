SF's Fast Times Drops New Song And Livestream Benefit For Rickshaw Stop

As well as benefitting Hip-Hop 4 Change

July 13, 2020
Music

Bay Area band Fast Times, which consists of Andrew St. James, Duncan Nielsen (Doncat) and Cody Rhodes (Geographer, Sandy's, CURLS, etc) have released a new song called "Tuesday Night," which you can watch the video for here:

benefiting Rickshaw Stop (@rickshawstop) + Hip Hop For Change  (@hiphop4change)

You can watch it at 7PM on Rickshaw Stop's IG.

We’re stoked to announce that our first release, “Tuesday Night” will be coming out this Friday! We will also be jumping back into playing our songs again next Wednesday live on the internet supporting @rickshawstop and @hiphop4change so STAY TUNED! -- x @alsueno + @syranara

