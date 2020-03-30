SF Dispensary Starts Selling Eighths Of Cannabis For $1

March 30, 2020
San Francisco's Barbary Coast Dispensary and Lounge is offering quite the discount as a way of showing compassion in these tough times. They've marked down eighths of cannabis (one eighth of an ounce) of the usually $75 Sherbinskis' Acai Berry indoor flower to just...$1.

SFGate reports that the dispensary won't ask for proof of need, but hopes an honor system will work - essentially saying that if you're experiencing financial hardships right now they're there for you.

The promotion is a joint one between Barbary Coast & Sherbinskis and the hope is that it provides relief during this crisis.

There is a limit of one per customer.

Working with our friends at @sherbinskis to make sure everyone has access to affordable medicine during these tough financial times. If you happen to be in the neighborhood, mention the “Sherbinskis in place” compassion deal to your budtender. However, we highly suggest using our new delivery service (which now includes parts of the Peninsula) to practice social distancing as well as our shelter in place. Limit one Sherbinskis deal per customer, while supplies last! Be smart, be safe. Love you all!

For more head to SFGate.

