SF Dispensary Starts Selling Eighths Of Cannabis For $1

San Francisco's Barbary Coast Dispensary and Lounge is offering quite the discount as a way of showing compassion in these tough times. They've marked down eighths of cannabis (one eighth of an ounce) of the usually $75 Sherbinskis' Acai Berry indoor flower to just...$1.

My exclusive for @SFGate: @BarbaryCoast_sf is now offering $1 eighths (courtesy of Sherbinskis) for those who *need* it as part of an honor-system compassion menu during these uncertain times. https://t.co/Zl8UMwTbFn — Zack Ruskin (@zackruskin) March 30, 2020

SFGate reports that the dispensary won't ask for proof of need, but hopes an honor system will work - essentially saying that if you're experiencing financial hardships right now they're there for you.

The promotion is a joint one between Barbary Coast & Sherbinskis and the hope is that it provides relief during this crisis.

There is a limit of one per customer.

