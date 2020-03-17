San Francisco Dispensaries To Stay Open After Cannabis Deemed An Essential Need

Amidst the Bay Area's shelter in place orders, which instructs that only essential businesses stay open (grocery stores, hospitals, banks) the San Francisco Dept. of Public Health has issued a statement that dispensaries will remain open because cannabis is an essential need for many San Francisco residents.

Cannabis is an essential medicine for many San Francisco residents. Dispensaries can continue to operate as essential businesses during this time, while practicing social distancing and other public health recommendations. — SFDPH (@SF_DPH) March 17, 2020

Dispensaries can remain open and are expected to follow social distancing and public health recommendations.

JUST IN: Cannabis deemed as an essential medicine, dispensaries to remain openhttps://t.co/kZnLboOpNN — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 18, 2020

There had been long lines at SF and California dispensaries since the Coronavirus outbreak began as many feared they would have to close.