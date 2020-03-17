San Francisco Dispensaries To Stay Open After Cannabis Deemed An Essential Need

March 17, 2020
Amidst the Bay Area's shelter in place orders, which instructs that only essential businesses stay open (grocery stores, hospitals, banks) the San Francisco Dept. of Public Health has issued a statement that dispensaries will remain open because cannabis is an essential need for many San Francisco residents.

Dispensaries can remain open and are expected to follow social distancing and public health recommendations.

There had been long lines at SF and California dispensaries since the Coronavirus outbreak began as many feared they would have to close.

 
