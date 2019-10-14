SF To Consider Banning Cars From Driving On Market Street

October 14, 2019
On Tuesday the SFMTA Board of Directors will vote on whether or not to eliminate car traffic on one of its main thoroughfares - Market Street. The "Better Market Street" project would close Market to all private vechicles, but still allow public transit, paratransit, emergency vehicles, taxis, public vehicles, and bicycles.

The goal is to make Market St. safer and to transform a two-mile stretch of the street between Steuart St. & Octavia Blvd.

While cars would still be able to cross Market, eliminating the abaility for them to go up and down the street would allow for better flowing MUNI service and wider sidewalks.

If approved, the ban could start as soon as January 2020. For more head here.

