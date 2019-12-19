Awkwafina To Star In Film About SF's Asian Restaurants And Their Role In The West Coast Punk Scene

'Crazy Rich Asians,' & 'Oceans 8' star Awkwafina is set to star in a film about the 70s & 80s punk rock scene at Chinatown restaurants in San Francisco, Sacramento & Los Angeles. 

The film will be based on an article by Madeline Leung Coleman called 'How Chinese Food Fueled the Rise of California Punk.' In the 70s & 80s many Asian restaurants in California offered rehearsal space & concerts to be held in their establishments and one Filipino restaurant in San Francisco, Mabuhay Gardens, is one that's likely to be featured in the film as it hosted bands like The Ramones & Social Distortion.

Awkwafina will also be appearing in upcoming films like Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,' the live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' & Disney's 'Raya & The Last Dragon'.

More on this project as details emerge. For more head to Deadline.

