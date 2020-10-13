SF Apartment rents continue to drop in 2020 with 31% decrease in September

Rents continue to drop rapidly

October 13, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Categories: 
Bay Area News

As has been happening for months, San Francisco again saw a precipitous drop in rent prices in September.  The steepest in the country at 31% from the same month in 2019. One-bedrooms are now on average $2,873.00 while studio apartments are going for $2,285.00 on average and 2-bedroom apartments fell to below $4,000.00/month,

These numbers come from Realtor.com, which pointed out what we already knew: Bay Area residents who can now work remotely are taking off for cheaper places to live.

Rent prices also continued to fall in Santa Clara, San Mateo & Alameda Counties in September.

Expect the trend to continue as many tech companies have prepared workers to work from home well into 2021.

Tags: 
San Francisco
Rent