SF Apartment rents continue to drop in 2020 with 31% decrease in September

As has been happening for months, San Francisco again saw a precipitous drop in rent prices in September. The steepest in the country at 31% from the same month in 2019. One-bedrooms are now on average $2,873.00 while studio apartments are going for $2,285.00 on average and 2-bedroom apartments fell to below $4,000.00/month,

These numbers come from Realtor.com, which pointed out what we already knew: Bay Area residents who can now work remotely are taking off for cheaper places to live.

Rent prices also continued to fall in Santa Clara, San Mateo & Alameda Counties in September.

Expect the trend to continue as many tech companies have prepared workers to work from home well into 2021.