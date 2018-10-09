Sexy Jeff Goldblum 'Jurassic Park' Statue Now Available For $600

Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm character from 'Jurassic Park' showed up as a large statue in London this past summer much to the internet's delight, now you can own your very own version of that statue, albeit at a much smaller size for the price of $599.99.

Not quite life sized but...https://t.co/lJTdMghBef — The Automated Automation Engineer (@F_Stromberg) October 8, 2018

Chronicle Collectibles revealed the statue at New York's Comic Con as part of their new 'Jurassic Park' collection, which also features a $1,350 T-Rex.

All I want for Christmas is this sexy ass Jeff Goldblum statue: https://t.co/2iczsrtSTp pic.twitter.com/Ioc7rPCd3v — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 9, 2018

The statue is 10'' tall & 18'' in diameter and will ship in the fall of 2019. If you must have it, head to Chronicle Collectibles.