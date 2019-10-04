Several Bay Area Theaters Not Screening 'Joker' Due To Safety Concerns

Last week Landmark Theaters around the country banned people from wearing costumes to see 'Joker' & now it appears that their Bay Area theaters aren't screening the film at all during its opening weekend. KRON reports that due to the film's dark themes and corresponding safety concerns that locations in Albany & Berkeley aren't showing the film. It also doesn't appear on the show times for Landmark's three San Francisco theaters.

HIGH ALERT: While AMC Theaters are allowing customers to wear costumes to the #Joker showing, concerns were raised after a man shot and killed 12 people and wounded 70 in 2012 during a screening of the Dark Knight Rises, @pdjegal reports https://t.co/CYVEZSoqmk — KRON4 News (@kron4news) October 4, 2019

Threats targeting a 'Joker' screening in southern California prompted an evacuation yesterday and some have reported police officers being present at screenings of the film.

There were 2 cops in the theater where I saw JOKER. It is wholly unnecessary, and yet another example of the media making mountains out of molehills because that is what moves the clicks in 2019. — James Shotwell (@jamesdshotwell) October 3, 2019

NYPD cops will be sent to patrol outside screenings of "Joker," while the FDNY sent a memo to EMS company officers to review plans for multiple casualty situations.



The moves comes following "online chatter" alluding to threats.https://t.co/m9sEbsI5CV — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 3, 2019

Theaters are taking precautions after the 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado theater for the premiere of 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

The film currently has a 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to open as the #1 film in the country with an $80+ million weekend.