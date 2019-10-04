Several Bay Area Theaters Not Screening 'Joker' Due To Safety Concerns

October 4, 2019
Last week Landmark Theaters around the country banned people from wearing costumes to see 'Joker' & now it appears that their Bay Area theaters aren't screening the film at all during its opening weekend. KRON reports that due to the film's dark themes and corresponding safety concerns that locations in Albany & Berkeley aren't showing the film. It also doesn't appear on the show times for Landmark's three San Francisco theaters.

Threats targeting a 'Joker' screening in southern California prompted an evacuation yesterday and some have reported police officers being present at screenings of the film.

Theaters are taking precautions after the 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado theater for the premiere of 'The Dark Knight Rises'.

The film currently has a 69% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is expected to open as the #1 film in the country with an $80+ million weekend.

