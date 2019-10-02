Seven Bay Area Forever 21 Locations To Close Amidst Bankruptcy Filing
October 2, 2019
After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, discount retailer Forever 21 has released a list of 178 "unprofitable" stores around the country that will be shut down. That's one-third of the company's U.S. locations and 41 in California are expected to close, including 7 in the Bay Area unless further deals are reached,
Here are the Bay Area locations that are likely to be closed by the end of 2019:
- Sun Valley, Concord
- Solano on Gateway Blvd, Fairfield
- The Shops at Tanforan, San Bruno
- Oakridge Mall, San Jose
- 2 Stockton Street, San Francisco
- Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo
- Northgate Mall, San Rafael
The full list of locations closing can be found here.