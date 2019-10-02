Seven Bay Area Forever 21 Locations To Close Amidst Bankruptcy Filing

October 2, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Drew Angerer / Staff

Categories: 
Bay Area News

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, discount retailer Forever 21 has released a list of 178 "unprofitable" stores around the country that will be shut down. That's one-third of the company's U.S. locations and 41 in California are expected to close, including 7 in the Bay Area unless further deals are reached,

Here are the Bay Area locations that are likely to be closed by the end of 2019:

  • Sun Valley, Concord
  • Solano on Gateway Blvd, Fairfield
  • The Shops at Tanforan, San Bruno
  • Oakridge Mall, San Jose
  • 2 Stockton Street, San Francisco
  • Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo
  • Northgate Mall, San Rafael

The full list of locations closing can be found here.

Tags: 
Forever 21
Closures
California