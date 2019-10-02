Seven Bay Area Forever 21 Locations To Close Amidst Bankruptcy Filing

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, discount retailer Forever 21 has released a list of 178 "unprofitable" stores around the country that will be shut down. That's one-third of the company's U.S. locations and 41 in California are expected to close, including 7 in the Bay Area unless further deals are reached,

Here are the Bay Area locations that are likely to be closed by the end of 2019:

Sun Valley, Concord

Solano on Gateway Blvd, Fairfield

The Shops at Tanforan, San Bruno

Oakridge Mall, San Jose

2 Stockton Street, San Francisco

Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo

Northgate Mall, San Rafael

The full list of locations closing can be found here.