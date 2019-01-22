Seth Rogen Reminds Us That He's Working On A Fyre Fest Movie With The Lonely Island

Back in 2017 in the weeks following Fyre Festival, Seth Rogen let us that he was collaborating with musical comedy trio The Lonely Island (which of course features Andy Samberg) on a movie about a music festival that goes horribly wrong.

This seems like a good time to mention the movie we are making with @thelonelyisland about a music festival that goes HORRIBLY WRONG. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 28, 2017

Now, nearly two years later and following the much-talked about Fyre Fest documentaries on Netflix & Hulu - Rogen wants to remind us that this movie is happening.

There's still no new news on the comedy since the date of Rogen's initial tweet from April 2017, but it appears we have reason to be hopeful that we'll get to see it soon enough.