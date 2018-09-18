'Sesame Street' Says Bert And Ernie Are Best Friends And Not Gay

September 18, 2018
Years of speculation seemed to be cleared up when 'Sesame Street' writer Mark Saltzman addressed the relationship between Bert & Ernie and said he wrote them as a gay couple.

Drawing inspiration from the relationship with his partner, Saltzman said he always felt when he was writing them that they were gay. "I didn't have any other way to contextualize them." He told Queerly. Hours after the interview was published, 'Sesame Street' responded saying that Bert & Ernie are not gay because muppets do not have sexual orientation.

Many online have been quick to point out the relationship of Kermit & Miss Piggy as a retort to the Sesame Workshop statement.

Don't expect this to be addressed in 'Sesame Street's' 50th season, which premieres in February 2019.

