Stunning 'Field Of Light' Art Installation 'Sensorio' Reopens On California's Central Coast

After closing in March due to the Coronavirus, Bruce Munro's "Field Of Light" exhibit, Sensorio, has reopened in Paso Robles, California and will now run through January 3, 2021.

The "Field of Light" has previously been in Scotland, Arizona, Denmark, and South Korea - the biggest version of it yet features over 58,000 stemmed spheres that are connected by solar-powered fiber-optic strands.

The installation originallt opened on California's central coast in May of 2019. Tickets are being sold for Friday & Saturday nights through July. Thursday nights will be available starting in August and it will run Thursdays - Sundays from September - early January 2021. Tickets start at $30 and you get yours here.

New safety precautions have put in place including:

Limited capacity

one-way path through the exhibition

Maximum number of people in a group (6)

Enforcing social distancing

Face coverings required