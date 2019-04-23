Select Bay Area AMC Theaters To Stay Open 24 Hours This Weekend For 'Avengers' Screenings

On Monday AMC announced that they would open select North American theaters for 72 hours straight to accommodate the demand to see 'Avengers: Endgame' on its opening weekend.

Demand is so high for 'Avengers: Endgame' that many AMC theaters will open 24 hours a day all weekend https://t.co/AjKefdN3Re — Business Insider (@businessinsider) April 22, 2019

The film is expected to crush box office records & here's what AMC is planning:

29 theaters will be open 24 hours Thursday through Friday.

18 theaters will be open 24 hours Thursday night through Saturday.

17 theaters will be open 24 hours Thursday night through Sunday

For example, San Francisco's AMC Metreon has screenings Thursday night at 2:15 & 2:30 AM and Friday night at 1:30AM & 2:15AM.

The AMC Bay Street in Emeryville has screenings on Thursday night at 2:15 AM & 3 AM, Friday night at 2:45 & 3:15 AM, and Saturday night screenings at 2:45 & 3:15 AM as well.

The AMC Mercado in Santa Clara has screenings at similar times on Thursday plus a 4:30AM screening on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

AMC NewPark 12's in Newark's latest screenings will be 1:30 & 2AM ones on Thursday night.

AMC Eastridge 15 in San Jose will have late screenings on Thursday night.

AMC Saratoga14 in San Jose will have their latest screenings at 10:45PM this weekend.

AMC Deer Valley 16 in Antioch will not have late night screenings.

The film is expected to earn between $850-$900 million this weekend.