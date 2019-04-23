Select Bay Area AMC Theaters To Stay Open 24 Hours This Weekend For 'Avengers' Screenings

April 23, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Categories: 
Entertainment

On Monday AMC announced that they would open select North American theaters for 72 hours straight to accommodate the demand to see 'Avengers: Endgame' on its opening weekend.

The film is expected to crush box office records & here's what AMC is planning:

  • 29 theaters will be open 24 hours Thursday through Friday.
  • 18 theaters will be open 24 hours Thursday night through Saturday.
  • 17 theaters will be open 24 hours Thursday night through Sunday

For example, San Francisco's AMC Metreon has screenings Thursday night at 2:15 & 2:30 AM and Friday night at 1:30AM & 2:15AM.

The AMC Bay Street in Emeryville has screenings on Thursday night at 2:15 AM & 3 AM, Friday night at 2:45 & 3:15 AM, and Saturday night screenings at 2:45 & 3:15 AM as well.

The AMC Mercado in Santa Clara has screenings at similar times on Thursday plus a 4:30AM screening on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

AMC NewPark 12's in Newark's latest screenings will be 1:30 & 2AM ones on Thursday night.

AMC Eastridge 15 in San Jose will have late screenings on Thursday night.

AMC Saratoga14 in San Jose will have their latest screenings at 10:45PM this weekend.

AMC Deer Valley 16 in Antioch will not have late night screenings.

The film is expected to earn between $850-$900 million this weekend.

 

Tags: 
AMC Theaters
Avengers Endgame