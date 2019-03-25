Second Bay Area Shake Shack To Open This Week With Marin County Location

December's opening of the Bay Area's first Shake Shack in Palo Alto was met with long lines for weeks as burger & shake enthusiasts the chain's first local outpost. We knew back in early 2018 that Palo Alto would get the first one, but that at least two more Shake Shack's would be opening in the Bay Area: one in Larkspur & one in San Francisco's Cow Hollow district. The one in Larkspur is ready.

Brace for burger lines: The second Bay Area Shake Shack opens this week in Marin https://t.co/TEJlU1C8h3 pic.twitter.com/IjIjwlLWl5 — Eater SF (@eatersf) March 25, 2019

Opening Wednesday March 27th in the Marin County Mart, the Bay Area's second Shake Shack location is nearly 3,000 sq. ft. and also features a multi-level deck. Customers will be able to order the burger only currently available in Palo Alto, the Golden State Double complete with two angus beef patties, pickles, garlic aioli, and white cheddar on a potato bun. There will also be some Larkspur-exclusive desserts like the Mount Tam Graham (chocolate custard, marshmallow sauce, graham crackers and dark chocolate chunks from Dandelion Chocolate) and the Larks-brr (vanilla custard, marshmallow sauce, and crispy crunchies).

We'll keep you updated as to when the San Francisco location will open, but for now enjoy this new Marin County one. Hours are 11 AM - 10 PM (Sunday - Thursday) & 11 AM - 11 PM (Fridays & Saturdays).

For more visit Eater SF.