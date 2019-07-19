Season 4 Of 'Stranger Things' Expected To Begin Filming This Fall

It appwars we won't have to wait as long as for season 4 of 'Stranger Things' as we had to for the most recent season. Per Cara Buono, who plays Mike & Nancy Wheeler's mom, Karen, the next season is set to begin filming in the fall.

stranger things 4 is already in pre-production. filming starts this october (as confirmed by actress cara buono) and will wrap in spring 2020. more info soon! pic.twitter.com/Zs16Vb7QTo — best of stranger things (@sthingstuff) July 17, 2019

To add to that, Production Weekly, has the fourth season starting its filming in October. If that's so then we could forseeably get season 4 at some point in 2020 as opposed to a feared two year wait.

The most recent season filmed between May & November of 2018 and we got it on July 4th, 2019.

Netflix has yet to make any announcements regarding the fourth season, but cast members have dropped a few hints. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) has mentioned that he'll be filming separately from the rest of the cast much of the time because he expects to have a separate storyline, somewhere away from the rest of them.

As for what's going on with Hopper - there's evidence to suggest that we'll see him next season despite how things ended for him in season 3.

Creators the Duffer Brothers have also alluded to much of the next season taking place outside of Hawkins, Indiana.