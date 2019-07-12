Season 2 Of 'Mindhunter' Will Hit Netflix On August 16th
July 12, 2019
Two years since the psychological drama became a hit the second season of 'Mindhunter' will officially hit Netflix on Friday August 16th.
NEWS: Mindhunter S2 is launching August 16 (there wasn't really a "funny", marketing-friendly way to announce that so there you go)— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 12, 2019
The show's executive producer Charlize Theron has promised season 2 will be "deep, dark and wonderful" and FBI agents Holden Ford & Bill Tench will be back for a season that picks up a few years after season 1, so this one will take place between 1979 - 1981.
#MINDHUNTER Season 2 premieres August 16 https://t.co/AoIqjx2dTt— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 12, 2019
This season will focus on the Atlanta child murders between that time where 28 african-american children, teens & adults were killed.
