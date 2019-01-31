Señor Sisig To Open Its First Restaurant In SF's Mission District
Popular Filipino fusion food truck Senor Sisig is opening their first brick-and-mortar location & it will be in San Francisco's Mission District.
To all the food truck lovers: Señor Sisig is opening a Valencia Street restaurant https://t.co/D9a7rZ5KJ7— Inside Scoop SF (@insidescoopsf) January 31, 2019
It will occupy the space at 990 Valencia Street that most recently was home to a coffee shop called Blue Fig. Expect all of Sisig's signature burritos, tacos, and more, plus they plan to serve alcohol, as well.
We like what's going on in this pic --Pork Señor Burrito with a fried egg and a cold @topochicousa! #senorsisig 1️⃣ 2nd & Minna 11am-2pm 2️⃣ 300 Pine 11am-2pm 3️⃣ Broadway & Front 11am-2pm 4️⃣ 5th & Mission 11am-2pm 5️⃣ @SPARKsocialSF 11am-3pm
No opening date has been given yet, but once the doors open expect it to be a very popular spot in the Mission.
Skip the line and get it delivered! You can order your fave sisig items on @Caviar from our Valencia truck location. Just search us on their site & begin building your order --#senorsisig Today's trucks: 1️⃣ Powell & Ellis 11am-5pm 2️⃣ 701 Valencia 11am-5pm 3️⃣ @offthegridsf "Alameda" 11am-3pm