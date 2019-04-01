Señor Sisig To Give Out Free Burritos For Thursday's National Burrito Day

This winter we learned that popular Filipino fusion food truck Senor Sisig will be opening their first store on Valencia St. in the near future. We also know that they're doing something very cool for National Burrito Day on Thursday April 4th. They're partnering with Grammarly to celebrate the food truck's 10-year anniversary with free burritos.

FREE. BURRITOS. 'Nuff said. ------



Starting at noon at 901 Mission St. the first 244 people in line at the Senor Sisig truck will get a free burrito on Thursday. So get in line early if you're looking to celebrate with a free burrito.

