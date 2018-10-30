Per Experts, Putting Up Holiday Decorations Early Can Make You Happier

Some insist on waiting until after Thanksgiving to put up Christmas decorations, others are ready to go with a tree & lights right after Halloween. Per a report from Unilad, those who jump at this first chance to put up their decorations might actually be happier.

Per psychoanalyst Steve McKeown & psychotherapist Amy Morin, putting up decorations leads to feelings nostalgia & the childhood feelings of excitement that are associated with this time of year. It helps an individual to reconnect with their childhood thus helping you better understand your identity.

Your neighbors are likely to perceive you as more accessible and friendly if you have lights up. So, go ahead & get those lights up.

