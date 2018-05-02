Saved By The Max/Facebook

Saved By The Bell Restaurant Pop-Up Now Open In Southern California

May 2, 2018
After months of waiting, the 'Saved By The Bell'-inspired Saved By The Max pop-up has arrived on the west coast after its popular initial run in Chicago.

One last contest before we open! We're giving away brunch for 4 at The Max! Gooo Ba-Ba-Ba Bayside! . To enter, tag 3 friends in the comments you want to bring if you win! **They must be following us as well** . Winners will be picked Friday at 5pm PST!

A post shared by Saved by the Max (@savedbythemax) on

Reservations are available at the 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood through the end of the year. Tickets are $40 per person and include one appetizer and one entree. 

This Saved By The Bell experience also offers recreations of Principal Belding's office and the hallways of Bayside High.

Opening Day!

A post shared by Saved by the Max (@savedbythemax) on

Saved By The Max
West Hollywood



