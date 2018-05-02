Saved By The Bell Restaurant Pop-Up Now Open In Southern California
After months of waiting, the 'Saved By The Bell'-inspired Saved By The Max pop-up has arrived on the west coast after its popular initial run in Chicago.
One last contest before we open! We're giving away brunch for 4 at The Max! Gooo Ba-Ba-Ba Bayside! . To enter, tag 3 friends in the comments you want to bring if you win! **They must be following us as well** . Winners will be picked Friday at 5pm PST!
Reservations are available at the 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood through the end of the year. Tickets are $40 per person and include one appetizer and one entree.
Here's the menu for Saved By The Max in LA! pic.twitter.com/UwZ7NdS1Gm— Saved By The Max (@SavedByTheMax) May 1, 2018
This Saved By The Bell experience also offers recreations of Principal Belding's office and the hallways of Bayside High.