Saved By The Bell Restaurant Pop-Up Now Open In Southern California

After months of waiting, the 'Saved By The Bell'-inspired Saved By The Max pop-up has arrived on the west coast after its popular initial run in Chicago.

Reservations are available at the 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood through the end of the year. Tickets are $40 per person and include one appetizer and one entree.

Here's the menu for Saved By The Max in LA! pic.twitter.com/UwZ7NdS1Gm — Saved By The Max (@SavedByTheMax) May 1, 2018

This Saved By The Bell experience also offers recreations of Principal Belding's office and the hallways of Bayside High.