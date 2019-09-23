Santana Row And Westfield Valley Fair Might Start Charging For Parking

If you like going shopping in the South Bay, especially at Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row across the street then you might not be stoked about this. NBC Bay Area is reporting that the two shopping centers could begin charging for parking soon. Posts being hidden under black covers have been noticed by shoppers at parking entrances and many think they could be unveiled as pay stations.

Shop at Santana Row or Westfield Valley Fair? Get ready. You may have to start paying for parking. https://t.co/0DqlHyoZVD via @Anoushah_Rasta pic.twitter.com/Yz0JoW9KWO — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) September 20, 2019

A former San Jose City Council member told NBC Bay Area that both malls are going to start charging for parking while management for Valley Fair has confirmed that there will be a new secured parking program coming in 2020.

If Santana Row and Valley Fair start charging for parking once the expansion happens, I’m going to Stanford. Bye. — Ramona (@Monadrienne06) September 21, 2019

Spread the word y’all, Santana Row & Valley Fair might charge people for parking in the short future — Patricia Nguyen (@patricianguuyen) September 20, 2019

We'll keep you updated on if this actually becomes a thing.