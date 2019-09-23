Santana Row And Westfield Valley Fair Might Start Charging For Parking

September 23, 2019
If you like going shopping in the South Bay, especially at Westfield Valley Fair and Santana Row across the street then you might not be stoked about this. NBC Bay Area is reporting that the two shopping centers could begin charging for parking soon. Posts being hidden under black covers have been noticed by shoppers at parking entrances and many think they could be unveiled as pay stations.

A former San Jose City Council member told NBC Bay Area that both malls are going to start charging for parking while management for Valley Fair has confirmed that there will be a new secured parking program coming in 2020.

We'll keep you updated on if this actually becomes a thing.

