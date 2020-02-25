Santana And Earth Wind And Fire To Play Shoreline And Concord Pavilion This Summer

Carlos Santana & Earth, Wind & Fire are heading out on the Miraculous Supernatural Tour this summer and it features a pair of dates in the Bay Area. Tuesday June 23rd at Shoreline Amphitheatre & Wednesday June 24th at the Concord Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 2/28 at 10am at #LiveNation.com pic.twitter.com/6jdIKL5nOG — LiveNationSF (@LiveNationSF) February 25, 2020

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM. You can grab yours for the Shoreline show here and for the Concord Pavilion show here.