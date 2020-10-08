Santa Cruz Mountains lose 40% of redwoods in fires

According to a report from the Mountain View Voice, 40% of the redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains were charred by the CZU Lightning Complex fires between August & September.

The Peninsula Open Space Trust made the estimate, a nonprofit that also noted many visitor centers and campgrounds were part of the more than 86,000 acres that were destroyed in the fires.

They also noted that the true impact of the fires won't be able to be measured for years and that the fires could end up being beneficial to the ecosystem of the areas as burning is an integral part in its overall health.

One of the most notable parks that suffered damage as a result of these fires was Big Basin, which lost many structures, but the majority of its redwoods survived.