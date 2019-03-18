Santa Cruz Man Arrested On St. Patrick's Day For Riding A Horse While Drunk
St. Patrick's Day is one of the year's biggest drinking holidays & while many are smart enough to arrange a way home without driving, one man in Santa Cruz was arrested for public intoxication on his ride home - on his horse.
On Sunday, officer Pate responded to a suspected DUI rider on SR-152 at College Rd. Yes, we did say rider! @santacruzcountyso made an equine stop and Officer Pate performed a DUI evaluation and arrested the rider for public intoxication. Remember it is illegal to not only drive a vehicle under the influence, but also a bicycle, motorized scooter, hoverboard, and a horse.
At 6:08 PM Sunday near Highway 152 & College Road the CHP made an "equine stop" and arrested the 49-year old rider on suspicion of public intoxication after evaluating him for a DUI.
CHP officer Julieta Trenado says that riding a horse while intoxicated is in fact a crime.
The horse was taken home by one of the rider's family members while the intoxicated man was taken to what was surely a packed sobering center in downtown Santa Cruz.