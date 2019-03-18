Santa Cruz Man Arrested On St. Patrick's Day For Riding A Horse While Drunk

St. Patrick's Day is one of the year's biggest drinking holidays & while many are smart enough to arrange a way home without driving, one man in Santa Cruz was arrested for public intoxication on his ride home - on his horse.

At 6:08 PM Sunday near Highway 152 & College Road the CHP made an "equine stop" and arrested the 49-year old rider on suspicion of public intoxication after evaluating him for a DUI.

CHP officer Julieta Trenado says that riding a horse while intoxicated is in fact a crime.

The horse was taken home by one of the rider's family members while the intoxicated man was taken to what was surely a packed sobering center in downtown Santa Cruz.