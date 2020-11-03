Rides are back: Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk to partially reopen this weekend

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk will become the first California theme park to reopen since mid-March when it opens at 25% capacity to Santa Cruz County residents on Saturday November 7th. Local residents being the only ones who can visit is part of the state's latest reopening guide for theme parks.

Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8 a section of the Boardwalk will be open with 8‑10 rides.

Reservations are required to enter this ride area (per State of California guidelines).

The ride area is open for two sessions 12pm-2pm and 3pm-5pm. No in-and-out access.

Admission to the ride area is $25 and guests will receive a 25-point MyBoardwalk Card good for rides and games. Rides will cost Points and range in cost from 4-7 Points.

Season Pass Members with a Santa Cruz County zip code from Santa Cruz County will receive free admission and rides, but reservations are required.

The ride areas are exclusive for Santa Cruz County residents, but other parts of the Boardwalk including outdoor arcade games, miniature golf, food, and shopping will be open to all guests.

You can make ride reservations here. Rides opening include: