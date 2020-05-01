Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Shares Funnel Cake Recipe So You Can Make One At Home

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk continues to be closed due to shelter in place orders, but as we wait for it to reopen they did share a recipe for the funnel cake you can get there so that you can make one at home.

Here's the ingredients you need:

· 2 large eggs⁣

· 1 cup milk⁣

· 1 cup water⁣

· 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract⁣

· 3 cups all-purpose flour⁣

· 1/4 cup sugar⁣

· 3 teaspoons baking powder⁣

· 1 teaspoon cinnamon⁣

· 1/4 teaspoon salt⁣

& the cooking instructions:

· In a deep cast-iron or electric skillet, heat oil to 375°.⁣

· Mix wet and dry ingredients in a large bowl with an electric mixer until a smooth batter forms.⁣

· Pour batter into a funnel or squeeze bottle (or liquid measuring cup if you don’t have a funnel). Then, pour the batter in a circular motion over the oil to create that classic funnel cake look. Cook for 1 – 2 minutes (until golden brown and puffy) on each side. Remove from oil with tongs and place on a plate or baking sheet with paper towels to absorb excess oil.⁣

· Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy. Kick it up with other toppings like chocolate sauce, strawberries or whipped cream!⁣

· This recipe can make approximately 8 funnel cakes.⁣ ⁣

Meanwhile, announcements of the Boardwalk's annual free bands & free movies on the beach summer attractions have been put on hold. We'll let you know if any official announcements is made regarding those annual events.