Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Partially Reopens - But You Can't Ride Anything Yet

After closing back in March part of the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk partially reopened this past weekend for shopping and dining. No rides, games, or attractions are open yet.

Here's what opened up:

Barbary Coast Restaurant

Marini's Candies

Carousel Cones

World Grill

Octopus' Garden

Coasters Grill & Patio at the Boardwalk Bowl will also open for daily restaurant service and select quick-serve options will also be available on Aloha Terrace on Beach Street.

The Beach Boardwalk is expected to reopen the miniature golf course, arcade, & bowling alley a few days after the state allows for such activities to begin again (June 12th) according to KSBW.

This summer's Free Friday Night Bands On The Beach series has been canceled, but organizers are hopeful they can find a way to hold the Free Movies On The Beach series, perhaps with a drive-in model. For more head here.