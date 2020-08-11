Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces Drive-In Movie Series

The Free Bands on the Beach and Free Movies on the Beach series have been canceled this summer at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk due to the ongoing pandemic, but the boardwalk is now set to give us a drive-in movie series!

In the River parking lot (near the Logger's Revenge ride) there will be screenings each Friday & Saturday night from August 21st - September 26th. Here's what they'll be showing:

8/21-8/22: Jumanji (2017)

8/28-8/29: Guardians Of The Galaxy

9/4-9/5: Aladdin (2019)

9/11-9/12: The Goonies

9/18-9/19: 50 First Dates

9/25-9/26: Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse

Here's more info on the screenings:

Cost $25 per vehicle.

Ticketing opens one hour before showtime.

Limit 120 cars, first-come-first-served basis.

Do not enter facility if you are ill.

Maintain 6ft distance from one another.

When outside vehicles guests must wear a mask, face coverings are also required for drivers while at the ticket booth upon entrance.

Moviegoers must stay in their vehicles before and during the movie unless using the restroom.

Congregating outside of vehicles is prohibited.

Children under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult when outside the vehicle.

Open hatchbacks and open bed trucks are allowed, but guests must remain inside the vehicle or back of the truck. No lawn chairs.

Vehicles must park in an open parking space. Every-other parking space will be coned off to allow for social distancing.

Please park large SUVs and trucks toward the sides or back to allow for better viewing. No buses or RVs allowed.

No sitting on top of vehicles.

Portable radios will not be rented; car stereos or boom box/transistor radio can be tuned to 93.3 FM to hear movie audio.

Restrooms in the parking lot will be open.

Pre-packaged food and beverage will be available for purchase.

No alcohol is allowed.

There will be no intermission during these screenings.

More info here.