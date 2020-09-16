Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Extends Drive In Movie Series; Adds Halloween Showings

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced that their drive-in movies series is extending its dates through October 31st and they've added several new titles to the list of upcoming screenings.

Here's the updated schedule:

9/18-9/19: 50 First Dates

9/24: Knives Out

9/25-9/26: Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse

10/1: The Lost Boys

10/2-10/3: Jumanji (2017)

10/8: The Lost Boys

10/9-10/10: Guardians Of The Galaxy

10/15: Bad Boys For Life

10/16-10/17: Captain Marvel

10/22: It

10/24: The Nightmare Before Christmas

10/29: Halloween (2018)

10/30-10/31: Hocus Pocus

Films screen in the River parking lot (near the Logger's Revenge ride) & here's more info on the screenings:

Cost $25 per vehicle.

Ticketing opens one hour before showtime, or you can purchase in advance here.

Limit 120 cars, first-come-first-served basis.

Do not enter facility if you are ill.

Maintain 6ft distance from one another.

When outside vehicles guests must wear a mask, face coverings are also required for drivers while at the ticket booth upon entrance.

Moviegoers must stay in their vehicles before and during the movie unless using the restroom.

Congregating outside of vehicles is prohibited.

Children under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult when outside the vehicle.

Open hatchbacks and open bed trucks are allowed, but guests must remain inside the vehicle or back of the truck. No lawn chairs.

Vehicles must park in an open parking space. Every-other parking space will be coned off to allow for social distancing.

Please park large SUVs and trucks toward the sides or back to allow for better viewing. No buses or RVs allowed.

No sitting on top of vehicles.

Portable radios will not be rented; car stereos or boom box/transistor radio can be tuned to 93.3 FM to hear movie audio.

Restrooms in the parking lot will be open.

Pre-packaged food and beverage will be available for purchase.

No alcohol is allowed.

There will be no intermission during these screenings.

More info here.