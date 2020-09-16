Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Extends Drive In Movie Series; Adds Halloween Showings
Now extended through Oct. 31st
September 16, 2020
The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced that their drive-in movies series is extending its dates through October 31st and they've added several new titles to the list of upcoming screenings.
Have you had a chance to attend a Drive-In Movie yet? New movie titles have been added, including The Lost Boys and other Halloween favorites! ---- Get tickets through the link in our bio. #santacruz #beachboardwalk #boardwalkdrivein #lostboys
Here's the updated schedule:
- 9/18-9/19: 50 First Dates
- 9/24: Knives Out
- 9/25-9/26: Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse
- 10/1: The Lost Boys
- 10/2-10/3: Jumanji (2017)
- 10/8: The Lost Boys
- 10/9-10/10: Guardians Of The Galaxy
- 10/15: Bad Boys For Life
- 10/16-10/17: Captain Marvel
- 10/22: It
- 10/24: The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 10/29: Halloween (2018)
- 10/30-10/31: Hocus Pocus
Films screen in the River parking lot (near the Logger's Revenge ride) & here's more info on the screenings:
- Cost $25 per vehicle.
- Ticketing opens one hour before showtime, or you can purchase in advance here.
- Limit 120 cars, first-come-first-served basis.
- Do not enter facility if you are ill.
- Maintain 6ft distance from one another.
- When outside vehicles guests must wear a mask, face coverings are also required for drivers while at the ticket booth upon entrance.
- Moviegoers must stay in their vehicles before and during the movie unless using the restroom.
- Congregating outside of vehicles is prohibited.
- Children under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult when outside the vehicle.
- Open hatchbacks and open bed trucks are allowed, but guests must remain inside the vehicle or back of the truck. No lawn chairs.
- Vehicles must park in an open parking space. Every-other parking space will be coned off to allow for social distancing.
- Please park large SUVs and trucks toward the sides or back to allow for better viewing. No buses or RVs allowed.
- No sitting on top of vehicles.
- Portable radios will not be rented; car stereos or boom box/transistor radio can be tuned to 93.3 FM to hear movie audio.
- Restrooms in the parking lot will be open.
- Pre-packaged food and beverage will be available for purchase.
- No alcohol is allowed.
- There will be no intermission during these screenings.
More info here.