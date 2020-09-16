Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Extends Drive In Movie Series; Adds Halloween Showings

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced that their drive-in movies series is extending its dates through October 31st and they've added several new titles to the list of upcoming screenings.

Here's the updated schedule:

  • 9/18-9/19: 50 First Dates
  • 9/24: Knives Out
  • 9/25-9/26: Spider-Man Into The Spiderverse 
  • 10/1: The Lost Boys
  • 10/2-10/3: Jumanji (2017)
  • 10/8: The Lost Boys
  • 10/9-10/10: Guardians Of The Galaxy
  • 10/15: Bad Boys For Life
  • 10/16-10/17: Captain Marvel
  • 10/22: It
  • 10/24: The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • 10/29: Halloween (2018)
  • 10/30-10/31: Hocus Pocus

Films screen in the River parking lot (near the Logger's Revenge ride) & here's more info on the screenings:

  • Cost $25 per vehicle.
  • Ticketing opens one hour before showtime, or you can purchase in advance here.
  • Limit 120 cars, first-come-first-served basis.
  • Do not enter facility if you are ill.
  • Maintain 6ft distance from one another.
  • When outside vehicles guests must wear a mask, face coverings are also required for drivers while at the ticket booth upon entrance.
  • Moviegoers must stay in their vehicles before and during the movie unless using the restroom.
  • Congregating outside of vehicles is prohibited.
  • Children under age 11 must be accompanied by an adult when outside the vehicle.
  • Open hatchbacks and open bed trucks are allowed, but guests must remain inside the vehicle or back of the truck. No lawn chairs.
  • Vehicles must park in an open parking space. Every-other parking space will be coned off to allow for social distancing.
  • Please park large SUVs and trucks toward the sides or back to allow for better viewing. No buses or RVs allowed.
  • No sitting on top of vehicles.
  • Portable radios will not be rented; car stereos or boom box/transistor radio can be tuned to 93.3 FM to hear movie audio.
  • Restrooms in the parking lot will be open. 
  • Pre-packaged food and beverage will be available for purchase.
  • No alcohol is allowed.
  • There will be no intermission during these screenings.

More info here.

