Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Closes Arcade, Bowling, Mini Golf, And More

After reopening indoor portions of the park including the casino arcade, mini golf, and Boardwalk Bowl, the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has had to once again close them due to the latest order from the state.

The Boardwalk is now back to their initial stage of reopening where select concessions & retail locations are open. Coasters Grill is also open for outdoor seating only.

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced closures for all indoor family entertainment centers in California.

2020's Free Bands on the Beach & Free Movies On The Beach annual summer series have been called off.