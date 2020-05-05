Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Cancels Bands On The Beach Series For 2020

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced that this summer's Free Bands On The Beach series has been canceled due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Every Friday night each summer bands play two sets for free on the beach and while we won't be seeing any play this summer the Boardwalk hopes to host the series again in 2021.

RELATED: Drive-In Theaters In San Jose And Concord Reopen - With New Rules In Place

The future of their Free Movies on The Beach series is still to be determined.