Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Begins Opening Attractions And More This Weekend
Rides are not opening just yet.
As counties across California move into phase 3 of reopening the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced the first set of attractions reopening for the first time since mid-March.
We are excited to announce the opening of Neptune’s Kingdom, Mini Golf, select games, bowling, and a variety of food concessions and retail locations starting daily on Saturday, June 13. Rides and select attractions are temporarily closed. Details at link in bio. #santacruz #beachboardwalk
Starting Saturday June 13th the following will open at the Boardwalk:
- Neptune's Kingdom - Mini Golf and Arcade Games
- Boardwalk Games - Milk Bottles and Pitch In
- Boardwalk Bowl
These restaurants, vendors & shops will be open as well:
- Barbary Coast Restaurant
- Marini's at the Beach - Candy
- Carousel Cones - Ice Cream
- World Grill
- Octopus' Garden - Retail
- O'Neill's - Retail
There will be self-serve food options on Aloha Terrace on Beach Street.
Face coverings are required while visiting and must be worn at all times except when eating, or drinking.
Safety protocols are put in place wih each attraction and you can learn more here.
This year's Friday Night Bands On The Beach series was canceled, but organizers are working on a way to make the Free Movies On The Beach series happen this summer.