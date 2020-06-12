Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Begins Opening Attractions And More This Weekend

As counties across California move into phase 3 of reopening the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has announced the first set of attractions reopening for the first time since mid-March.

Starting Saturday June 13th the following will open at the Boardwalk:

Neptune's Kingdom - Mini Golf and Arcade Games

Boardwalk Games - Milk Bottles and Pitch In

Boardwalk Bowl

These restaurants, vendors & shops will be open as well:

Barbary Coast Restaurant

Marini's at the Beach - Candy

Carousel Cones - Ice Cream

World Grill

Octopus' Garden - Retail

O'Neill's - Retail

There will be self-serve food options on Aloha Terrace on Beach Street.

Face coverings are required while visiting and must be worn at all times except when eating, or drinking.

Safety protocols are put in place wih each attraction and you can learn more here.

This year's Friday Night Bands On The Beach series was canceled, but organizers are working on a way to make the Free Movies On The Beach series happen this summer.