Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announces Halloween at the Boardwalk for 2020

Halloween events continue to find ways to happen around the Bay Area and the latest is Halloween at the Boardwalk at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

On Saturday October 31st you can Trick-or-treat from 12-7PM and for $10 here's what you get:

Collectible Boardwalk Candy bag- Fill your bag with candy from all participating food and shopping locations on the Boardwalk

$8 MyBoardwalk Card- Play fun outdoor midway or arcade games (Cards do not expire - you can save the card for a later date!)

Entry into Costume Contest- Stop by the Neptune's Stage to get your photo taken and enter the costume contest.

Special safety guidelines will be in place and rides and most attractions remained closed due to public health guidelines. For more info head here.

The Boardwalk also has Halloween movie showings all October including 'Hocus Pocus' on Halloween night.