Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2019 FREE Movies On The Beach Lineup

Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free movie screenings on the beach and they've unveiled which films they'll show each Wednesday night from June 19th to August 14th.

We often get asked about movie locations. Jordan Peele's movie crew built a "funhouse" set on the beach for this suspenseful scene in the new movie Us. How long do you think it took them to build "Merlin's Forest"? --‍♂️✂️----#BoardwalkWithUs #sceneframing #santacruz pic.twitter.com/paxbszrYvG — Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk (@beachboardwalk) April 5, 2019

Here's what's being shown this summer:

June 19: The Lost Boys

June 26: School of Rock

July 3: The Sandlot

July 10: Jurassic Park

July 17: Book of Life

July 24: The Outsiders

July 31: The Wedding Singer

August 8: Bumblebee

August 14: The Goonies

Seating is first-come-first-served. For more info head here.