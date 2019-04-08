Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2019 FREE Movies On The Beach Lineup

April 8, 2019
Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free movie screenings on the beach and they've unveiled which films they'll show each Wednesday night from June 19th to August 14th.

Here's what's being shown this summer:

  • June 19: The Lost Boys
  • June 26: School of Rock
  • July 3: The Sandlot
  • July 10: Jurassic Park
  • July 17: Book of Life
  • July 24: The Outsiders
  • July 31: The Wedding Singer
  • August 8: Bumblebee
  • August 14: The Goonies

Seating is first-come-first-served. For more info head here.

