Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk Announces 2019 FREE Bands On The Beach Lineup

Every summer the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk hosts free concerts on the beach on Friday nights. Each band plays two sets, one at 6:30 PM & one at 8:30 PM.

Here's the lineup for the 2019 Free Friday Night Bands On The Beach Concert Series:

June 14: The English Beat

June 21: Smash Mouth

June 28: Everclear

July 5: Pride & Joy

July 12: Foghat

July 19: Taylor Dayne

July 26: Brian Howe of Bad Company

August 2: Y&T

August 9: Living Colour

August 16: 10,000 Maniacs

August 23: Steve Augeri (of Journey from '98-'06)

August 30: Papa Doo Run Run

For more info head to beachboardwalk.com.