Santa Con SF Returns For 25th Anniversary In December

For the 25th year in a row thousands from around the Bay Area will descend onto Union Square in San Francisco on Saturday December 7th for the annual Santa Con.

Revelers are expected to meet at the Union Square Christmas Tree at noon that day before heading around the city to different bars.

Last year over 10k people attended and the crowd keeps getting bigger. Organizers ask that if you are participating to please bring an unwrapped toy San Francisco Fire Department and their toy drive efforts. Last year over 1,500 toys were donated.

Good luck to those of you looking to attend Santa Con and then Not So Silent Night 2019 later that day.

